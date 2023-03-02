Stage Hosts James Beard Lunch

At noon on March 6, Stage Kitchen & Bar in collaboration with The Palm Beaches will host a lunch honoring the James Beard Foundation “Best Chef: South” nominees in Palm Beach County. Stage’s own Pushkar Marathe will join forces with Cindy and Jeremy Bearman of Oceano Kitchen, Rick Mace of Tropical Smokehouse, and Lojo Washington of Queen of Sheeba to create a five-course meal. Tickets are $120 per person including tax and gratuity, with a wine-pairing option available for an additional fee. All net proceeds will benefit the James Beard Foundation and World Central Kitchen. Reservations are required via Opentable and can be made here.