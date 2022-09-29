Staycation Under the Stars in Vero Beach

What better excuse for a staycation than to commune with nature? Book a room at the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa to take part in the recently launched Stargazing on the Sea experience, during which up to six guests can enjoy a complimentary riverboat cruise with local outfitter Paddles by the Sea. On the post-sunset voyage, guests will be treated to unfettered over-water views of the cosmos and a stargazing talk by David Brown, a local astronomer and president of Mission Astronomy Group. The program is free to guests, with reservations available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dates through the end of the year are October 7 and 8, November 4, and December 2 and 3.