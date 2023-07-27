Street Art Celebration in Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority will host two immersive showcases in collaboration with Galera Collective at Old School Square this weekend. Both events highlight Delray Beach’s street art and the artists behind it.

To kick things off, the organizations will unveil “Delray Walls Artist Showcase” at the Cornell Art Museum on July 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition, which features more than 20 works of art created by 12 Delray Walls artists, will be on view through November. It is free and open to the public.

The fun continues at the first-ever Delray Walls Mural Fest July 28-29 on the grounds of Old School Square. The two-day street art and music festival is free to attend and will feature some of the best muralists from northern Palm Beach County to Miami.

Friday’s event will feature a free concert by The Resolvers at the amphitheater, as well as opportunities to meet the artists and watch them paint. Saturday will include a full day of artists painting, artist spotlight talks, interactive murals, vendors, children’s activities, including sand art, bubbles, face paint, and more.

Participating muralists include: Ripes (Michael Goodman); Grabster (Marcus Borges); Reds (Yenia Jaramillo); Chnk (Nicholas Mattioli); Arive, who will be working with Space of Mind students; Code (Cody Parker); Nico (Nicole Holderbaum); Buns (Zoe Genesis); PHD (Paul Hughes); Sarah Huang; and Craig McGinnis and Renata Rodrigues.

Both showcases are part of “Summer at the Square,” a months-long series of exciting summer happenings at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach. For a full list of events, click here.