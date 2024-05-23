Student Showcase of Films Honors Young Filmmakers

The Artificial Intelligence-themed Twenty-Ninth Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films recently took place at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, where guests arrived in style and walked the red carpet alongside Spot the Robot to a curated AI playlist.

Dancers from Digital Vibez, a youth nonprofit based in Palm Beach County with the mission of empowering underserved communities through dance fitness, technology, and the arts, also entertained showgoers, alongside more robotic characters.

Frank Licari, Emmy-nominated host and award-winning entertainer, producer, writer, musician, actor, and star of South Florida PBS’ On the Town in The Palm Beaches with Frank Licari hosted the live show. Celebrity presenters included hip-hop artist, actor, and television host Vanilla Ice; local actor, writer, and director Jevon White; and WPEC CBS 12 news anchor Matt Lincoln.

Kitty Lundan, star of What’s Poppin, PBC? wowed the crowd with a flash mob dance performance before presenting the awards for “High School Feature/Short.”

The finalists, along with their families, friends, teachers, cast, and crew were celebrated in front of an audience of more than 700 people. More than $28,000 in scholarship money and prizes, as well as customized signature trophies, were awarded.

A highlight of the morning was the presentation of the Burt Reynolds Scholarship to Karla Caviedes of G-Star School of the Arts. Caviedes moved the scholarship committee with her ability to share her world through the lens of a camera. Her technique for intertwining her diverse life influences into her films won her the coveted scholarship.