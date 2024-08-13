Study Up for Flavor South Florida

Foodies, rejoice! Flavor South Florida (formerly Flavor Palm Beach) returns September 1-30, bringing with it a month of affordable prix fixe menus at restaurants across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The more than 60 participating restaurants—located between Boca Raton and Port St. Lucie—are offering special lunch and/or dinner menus priced between $25 and $70.

Highlights include a $35 lunch menu and $65 dinner menu at TULĀ inside the Amrit Ocean Resort, which is offering healthy dishes such as Faroe salmon with ponzu, stir-fried vegetables, quinoa, and broccoli for lunch, and saffron risotto with seasonal sautéed vegetables, arugula, and a pesto toasted pignoli for dinner.

Other participating restaurants include Galley inside the Hilton West Palm Beach, The House at The Park in West Palm Beach, NiMo Coastal Mediterranean in Tequesta, Blackbird in Jupiter, Driftwood in Boynton Beach, and Loch Bar in Boca Raton. Peruse the full list here.

Flavor South Florida has also partnered with local resorts to offer special staycation rates in September. Participating resorts include the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, The Singer Oceanfront Resort, the Hilton West Palm Beach, The Ben Autograph Collection, PGA National Resort, Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harborside Place, and Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort.