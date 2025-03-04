Style and Substance at First Female Women’s Art Week

West Palm Beacher Gaby Viteri has made it her mission to close the art world’s gender disparity—at least in the Palm Beaches—and launched the First Female collective in 2022 to empower women through art, creativity, and community. As part of its core mission, First Female is dedicated to providing opportunities for female artists to connect, share their stories, and expand their careers.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Viteri will host the first-ever First Female Women’s Art Week March 5-15. The 10-day celebration of local female artists like Hayley Sheldon and Cayla Birk will begin with VIP pre-events, followed by an official kickoff March 7 featuring an artist talk with Camilla Webster.

Women’s Art Week will center around an all-female photography exhibition that explores the theme of parallels and how the innate dualities of a woman’s life can shape experiences and fuel creative work. The week will also include such affiliated events as a creative women’s circle and a makers’ market with handmade works of art. Check the online calendar for more details.