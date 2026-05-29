Summer Camp Season is in Full Swing

Armory Art Center Summer Camp s

From June 1 through August 7, Armory Art Center Summer Camps will give students ages 3–17 the chance to enjoy fun, educational art workshops. Campers will discover works from renowned artists, experiment with materials, and try new techniques to hone their skills.

Full-day camps are available for ages 5.5 through 12; half-day programs are offered to preschoolers ages 3–5; and Teen Art Intensives for artists ages 13–17. One- and two-week options are available for the Cultural Art Camp and Preschool Camp, with discounts available to those who register for the two-week option.

Camps run Monday through Friday for two weeks at a time, and are led by professional teaching artists in a safe and fun learning environment. Art supplies are included, and scholarships and extended care are available to those who qualify.

For more details about camp schedules, tuition, or to register, visit canvas.armoryart.org/classes?category=Summer+Camps.

The Arts Garage PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp offers a four-week immersive theatre program designed for youth ages 8–15. Running throughout July, the day camp takes place Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provides hands-on instruction from working theatre professionals. Each week focuses on a different theatre discipline and concludes with a Friday showcase performance for family and friends.

Families may register for $500 per week or enroll in all four weeks for $1,500. Scholarships are available, and early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

Technical Theatre & Playwriting (July 6-10): Campers explore stage design, lighting and sound, costumes, props, and scriptwriting before presenting original scenes and monologues at week’s end.

Improvisation (July 13–17): Students build teamwork and confidence through improvisation games and exercises, learning multiple improv styles and performing in a live showcase.

Musical Theatre (July 20–24): Campers receive group singing and dance instruction focused on storytelling through song and prepare a choreographed Broadway-style number.

Acting (July 27–31): Participants learn foundational stage acting techniques through ensemble work, confidence-building games, and performance exercises.

Theater kids will find a home for creativity with the Kravis Center’s educational programming. Led by expert teaching artists, performers ages 9 to 22 will practice acting, dance, vocal performance, technical theater, and more during ArtsCamp, The Broadway Artists Intensive (TBAI) Junior, and The Shakespeare Summer Intensive.

ArtsCamp (June 1-19) provides young artists with a working knowledge of what it takes to bring a show from an idea to reality. The program offers an intensive performing arts approach focusing on dramatic composition and performance for students ages 9 to 11. No audition is required. Registration is $750.

The Broadway Artists Intensive (TBAI) Junior (June 22-26), created by Broadway professionals Jason Gillman and Jackie Bayne Gillman, offers students ages 9 to 13 the opportunity to study all areas of the performing arts with daily classes in ballet, jazz, tap, vocal technique, acting, and improvisation. No audition is required, but space is limited. Registration is $475, with a fee of $25.

The Shakespeare Summer Intensive brings students aged 15 to 22 together with leading industry experts for one-on-one instruction in acting or design. Intensive Acting participants will explore all aspects of performing a Shakespearean play, including script study, fight choreography, Elizabethan dance, and more. Design students will explore historical costume designs, props, scenic design, and other staging elements. The intensive will culminate in a student sharing/exhibition July 4. Students will also enjoy a field trip to see the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival’s world-premiere production of William Shakespeare’s Falstaff. The Shakespeare Summer Intensive is free. For more information, email hawkins@kravis.org.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Keep theater-loving kiddos occupied all summer long with Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s Goldner Conservatory’s Summer 2026 Season. While the conservatory’s Production Camps are set to stage Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and Annie, the summer camps also feature a comprehensive, tiered curriculum for students from Pre-K through grade 12. Young artists can master the foundations of acting, voice, and dance with sessions from June to August.

June 1-21: For kids in ninth through twelfth grades , Hadestown : Teen Edition challenges performers to grow as singers and storytellers as they journey to the underworld—and back. P erformances are scheduled for June 20 and 21.

July 6-26: For kids in sixth through eighth grades, Beetlejuice Jr. is a zany, three-week high-comedy romp through the afterli fe. P erformances will take place July 25 and 26.

July 13-31: For kids in third through fifth grades, Annie Kids welcomes performers to bring t imeless characters to life , leading up to a final performance on July 31.

In addition to the Production Camp intensives, the Goldner Conservatory offers one- and two-week vacation camps designed for artistic development at all levels. Running from June 1 through August 7, these weekly sessions invite imagination and creativity across all age groups, from Pre-K to grade 12.

To register and view the full Goldner Conservatory summer catalog, visit jupitertheatre.org/conservatory-camps.

Goldner Conservatory Production Camps

These sessions offer young artists a professional rehearsal process that culminates in performances on the mainstage. Auditions are held on the first day of each camp and full attendance is required for all rehearsals.

Manatee Lagoon’s Wild About Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp includes week-long virtual camps with half-day afternoon schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts, and educational lessons hosted by educators from the Mote Marine Laboratory and other leading environmental organizations.

Camp sessions will feature a mix of live, pre-recorded, and do-at-your-own-pace content. Lessons are geared towards children ages 6 to 9, but other ages are welcome to participate. The first week runs June 15–19; the second week runs July 20–24.

The virtual summer camp is free for families and individuals, with a voluntary donation option to support the environmental and educational missions of the organizations that help make this program possible. Summer camp organizations can also register to access the content for $50 per week, which includes login access for one device.