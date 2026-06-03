Summer Golden Hours Arrive at Mounts Botanical Garden

Mounts Botanical Garden is inviting visitors to enjoy extended Summer Golden Hours on select days beginning June 4.

Throughout June, July, and August, visit the garden until 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, offering time to explore the oasis during the day’s cooler air and softer light.

Take a leisurely walk after work, find an inspiring setting for photography or journaling, or bring a family picnic enjoy this peaceful setting and reconnect with nature.

Arrival by 7 p.m. is recommended to allow time to explore the garden. Regular admission applies and free on-site parking is available.

For more information, to plan a visit, purchase tickets, and become a member to receive

free general admission all year, visit mounts.org.