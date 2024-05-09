Sunset Concerts Coming to Downtown Delray

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority will host a lineup of performances for its free Sunset Concert Series at the Delray Beach Amphitheatre at Old School Square in the heart of downtown Delray Beach. Held on the fourth Friday of the month from May through September, the Sunset Concert Series features artists from varying musical genres.

The Sunset Concert Series kicks with Fast Forward – The Ultimate Kenny Chesney Tribute and Line Dancing on May 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. Derek “Cowboy Kenny” Villegas performs with Fast Forward, complete with a high-energy style concert, playing all of Chesney’s smash hits. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the main act performs at 8 p.m.

On June 28, The Shaelyn Band, a soul/rock blues band taking the industry by storm, will take the stage. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the main act performs at 8 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs and takeout meals and snacks from a local restaurants, or purchase food and drinks from the local restaurant vendors featured onsite. There are no coolers or outside alcohol allowed.

For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, visit delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.