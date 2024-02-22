Sustainable Style Aplenty at REfashion Weekend

Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host its annual REfashion Weekend February 23-24. The two-day event, which is open to the public, features a variety of gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, ranging from individually priced designer items to an entire floor of goods shoppers can shop by filling-a-bag.

REfashion Weekend kicks off on February 23, from 5 to 9 p.m., with an exclusive VIP Preview Party, where attendees get early access to pre-loved women’s fashion items in addition to music, lite bites, and bubbly. Tickets are $45 and the fill-a-bag section is $25 per bag.

On February 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shop sustainable fashion, including gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. Explore two floors of fashion finds, with individually priced designer boutique items on the first level and fill-a-bag section on the second level. Tickets are $30 and the first bag is included with ticket purchase.

For tickets and more information, visit resourcedepot.org/refashion-weekend.