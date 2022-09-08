Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive Returns

Boca Helping Hands will partner with Florida Atlantic University Athletics and Cereal4All to host the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game in honor of Hunger Action Month. The game and concurrent cereal drive will take place on September 10 at 6 p.m. at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Guests who donate one or more boxes of cereal will get into the game for free. Unopened cereal boxes can be dropped at the stadium (Gate 1) on game day.

According to Boca Helping Hands Executive Director Greg Hazle, “Cereal is one of the least donated items to food banks across the country, which means underserved kids and families do not always get to start their day with a nutritious breakfast.”

With this information in mind, Cereal4All was founded by 14-year-old twin brothers Jett Justin and Luke Justin of Boca Raton. After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands with their parents, the Justin brothers organized their first cereal drive for the organization at their school in 2016. They have since expanded the program to more than 15 schools in the area.

“We want to live in a world where every kid and family has daily access to breakfast food in their home,” Luke said. “We want to be part of the fight against food insecurity.”

Click here for more information about the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive and about how to get involved with Boca Helping Hands.