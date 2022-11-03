Teatime at The Ben

Indulge in a classic tea service at this West Palm Beach hot spot

By
-
The Ben’s Dewey Daily Tea Party. Photo courtesy of The Ben West Palm
The Ben’s Dewey Daily Tea Party. Photo courtesy of The Ben West Palm

The Ben West Palm recently launched a new tea service available seven days a week. Named for Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants, the Dewey Daily Tea Party features offerings inspired by Mrs. Dewey, including finger sandwiches with seasonal ingredients, house-baked orange scones, sweet biscuits, and desserts by The Ben’s head pastry chef, Maria Brown. The service takes place Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. It costs $45 per person and reservations need to be made 48 hours in advance.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR