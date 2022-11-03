Teatime at The Ben

The Ben West Palm recently launched a new tea service available seven days a week. Named for Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants, the Dewey Daily Tea Party features offerings inspired by Mrs. Dewey, including finger sandwiches with seasonal ingredients, house-baked orange scones, sweet biscuits, and desserts by The Ben’s head pastry chef, Maria Brown. The service takes place Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. It costs $45 per person and reservations need to be made 48 hours in advance.