Thanksgiving Dining 2022

3800 Ocean

The Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa’s signature restaurant will serve up a buffet-style feast from 2-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Holiday highlights include cranberry and rum-brined turkey, Dijon and tarragon-crusted prime rib, Boursin Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, pan-seared mélange of seasonal root vegetables, and chilled fennel saffron steamed mussels. Chef Kursten Restivo’s holiday cakes, pies, and pastries end the meal on a sweet note.

Brunch is $110 per adult and $35 per child aged 12 and younger. Reservations can be made by calling 561-340-1795.

The Delray Beach Lebanese eatery will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special tasting menu featuring hot and cold mezze, like baba ganouj, hummus, falafel, and fried cauliflower. For the main course, savor Lebanese roasted turkey, baked pumpkin kibbeh, grilled branzino, and pan-roasted Atlantic salmon. Finish with a delicious homemade dessert, like the restaurant’s famous Kanaffeh. Dinner is $65 per person or $25 for guests aged 12 and younger. Seatings are available from 3-8 p.m. and reservations are required.

Chef Julien Gremaud’s West Palm Beach hotspot will serve up a curated three-course prix fixe menu ($65 per person) of crowd favorites and Thanksgiving staples from 1-9 p.m.

Roasted pumpkin bisque, mushroom-edamame truffle dumplings, broiled oyster scampi with chile-garlic lemon butter, and grilled octopus with chorizo, fingerling potatoes, Marcona almonds, and smoked paprika aioli lead the appetizer selection.

For those aiming to keep their main traditional, a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, grilled vegetables, roasted spiced sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce is a winner. Guests looking to venture away from Thanksgiving fare can feast on sweet potato and coconut-crusted mahi with a sweet corn purée, Fresno vinaigrette, and edamame succotash; Moroccan chicken tagine with apricots, carrots, plums, and almonds over couscous; or farro and kale risotto with carrots, fennel, sun-dried tomatoes, coconut milk, and sprouts.

Finish sweet with a slice of pecan pie, avocado Nutella mousse, and or mango Key Lime pie.

Café Boulud

Executive Chef Dieter Samijn has crafted yet another 3-course prix fixe menu for diners to enjoy this Thanksgiving, celebrating traditional French cuisine and locally sourced ingredients. Appetizers include Parisian onion soup; crispy kale salad with squash agrodolce, dried cranberry, walnuts, and sunchoke chips; and Pâté en Croute with duck, pecans, and sage.

The traditional turkey dinner will be accompanied by potato mille-feuille, cranberry compote, truffled mac ‘n’ cheese, stuffed acorn squash Daniel Boulud, and crispy Brussels sprouts with Caesar dressing.

For those with a holiday sweet tooth, Executive Pastry Chef Julie Franceschini will prepare pumpkin and pecan pies with spiced Chantilly. Franceschini will also bake the Thanksgiving pies to-go (orders must be placed by November 18) on November 23 and 24.

The prix fixe menu is $178 per person and $78 for children aged 12 and younger. Reserve here.

Gather your loved ones for a holiday meal in the heart of Jupiter at Beacon and Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street.

Beacon’s Executive Chef Jordan Lerman will serve a succulent turkey breast with pomme purée, cranberry marmalade, honey-roasted fall squash, Brussels sprouts salad, and roasted turkey jus ($48). Executive Pastry Chef Jenniffer Woo will sweeten the deal with house-made tiramisu and her signature coconut soufflé glacé, with cashew, mango curd, and a lemongrass kiwi sorbet. Beacon will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can also choose delectable dishes from BEACON’s full menu of sophisticated classics.

Across the way at Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse, Executive Chef Nick Dellinger’s applewood smoked and sweet tea-brined turkey breast, green bean casserole, and sweet potatoes ($48) will delight diners. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available. For dessert, don’t miss chef Woo’s apple cider beignets with bourbon-caramel and apple pie marmalade. Lucky Shuck will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Keep the celebration going with a round of drinks at Topside at the Beacon, open from 3 p.m. to midnight. The Tacklebox will also be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The iconic Boca Raton and North Palm Beach market will alleviate holiday stress by taking over the cooking on Thanksgiving. Guests can order from three pre-cooked turkey and ham dinner packages for 6 to 16 guests at any Doris Market location. The markets will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day.

The Boca Raton and North Palm Beach restaurants will take care of Thanksgiving this year. The healthy dining destinations will both feature a three-course dinner menu inside the main dining rooms from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $69.95 per person. Highlights include butternut squash bisque, roasted heritage turkey, and autumn vegetable pot pie.

For those celebrating at home, all of Chef Michael Schenk’s famous fall specialties are available for pickup just in time for the holiday. Dishes include bone broth, grilled FTA salmon, and apple crumb cake.

Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Boca Raton and Delray Beach will put a holiday spin on its farm-fresh cuisine in a three-course holiday menu curated by Food Network chef Demetrio Zavala.

Start with a parsnip and vanilla bisque or a fall salad with mandarin oranges, pecorino, spiced walnuts, pomegranate, arugula, and baby lolla rosa greens. For the main event, an all-natural turkey breast will be accompanied by traditional gravy, orange-cranberry sauce, mashed yams with toasted meringue and pecans, cornbread stuffing with andouille sausage, and caramelized sweet peppers, and tomato braised green beans. The holiday will conclude with a sweet bite of delicious pumpkin cheesecake.

The Thanksgiving menu is $39 per person and embodies Chef Zavala ’s zero waste farm-to-table technique and philosophy of using only locally grown produce and supporting area purveyors.

Galley West Palm Beach’s three-course prix-fix menu of holiday favorites includes butternut squash soup, green bean casserole, chorizo stuffing, pumpkin pie and—of course—a perfectly roasted turkey. Reservations for November 24 can be made on OpenTable for seating times at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. The menu starts at $65 per person.

Chef Lindsay Autry’s PGA National Resort restaurant will celebrate “A Very Palm Beach Thanksgiving” with a buffet-style feast by the James Beard-nominated chef from 12-5 p.m. On top of the holiday trimmings, the luxe buffet will feature a “Build Your Own” Bloody Mary bar, bottomless mimosas and holiday punch (additional $25), and bottomless Veuve Clicquot (additional $75). The feast is $95 per person, $30 for children aged 5-12, and free for children younger than 5.

The Palm Beach icon will serve Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner from 5-8:30 p.m. In addition to its full a la carte menu, La Goulue patrons will enjoy a host of Thanksgiving specials, including: butternut squash velouté with crème fraiche; wild mushrooms in puff pastry with French winter truffle; organic braised stuffed young turkey roll, served with herb gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, and mashed sweet potatoes; and dover sole filet stuffed with carrot and leek julienne, white wine-shallot butter sauce, and crispy leeks. For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin tart with cinnamon cream and pecan tart with caramel and chocolate.

This Thanksgiving, the vibrant Palm Beach restaurant will serve a feast of wild rice and corn chowder; autumn wedge salad; herb and citrus-roasted turkey with giblet gravy; and peppercorn Prime rib with a choice of three sides, including cranberry and blood orange relish. Save room for dessert options like the caramel apple crisp or gingerbread pumpkin pie. The three-course meal is $85 per person and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Florida’s oldest steakhouse has diners covered this Thanksgiving. Those looking to dine-in can select from the steakhouse’s signature a la carte menu of dry-aged, hand-cut steaks, or a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. The Thanksgiving menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes or yams, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.

At Okeechobee Prime Meat Market across the street, customers can pre-order fully cooked holiday meals to go for up to 18 guests. Pre-order by calling (561) 570-7200 or emailing service@okeeprimemeats.com. Orders must be placed by November 20 at 6:30 p.m.

“Heat & Eat Thanksgiving” courtesy of the West Palm Beach barbecue joint. The to-go feast feeds up to 12 guests and blends traditional barbecue with festive holiday classics. The menu includes Pig Beach’s World Championship Smoked Whole Turkey with all the fixings, including: stuffing with green apples and bourbon raisins; roasted Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries; mashed potatoes; and Key Lime pie. The full feast is $275 and additional a la carte options are available. Orders are due by November 18 at 5 p.m.

West Palm Beach’s beloved bistro invites guests to give thanks over a French-inspired three-course prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day from 2-8 p.m. Blending traditional American and French flavors, the menu includes: squash velouté-quince, with sage and maple crème fraiche; wild mushroom risotto with Parmesan croutons, port Reduction, and sage; sous vide turkey breast and stuffed turkey leg with Brussels sprout chestnut hash, sage dressing, sweet potato purée, and cranberry chutney; halibut Veronique with celery root Purée, fennel, white grapes, and fine herb vin blanc; and Beef Bourguignon with roasted button mushrooms, pearl onions, lardons, glazed carrots, pomme purée, and red wine jus.

Dinner starts at $85 per adult and $35 per child.

Celebrate Turkey Day at Prezzo in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens from 3-9 p.m. Patrons will indulge in Thanksgiving specials, such as an herb-roasted turkey plate with focaccia stuffing, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and natural pan gravy ($32), and Chef Todd Lough’s homemade pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Chef Lindsay Autry’s acclaimed Thanksgiving Buffet is back! From 12-8 p.m., guests will indulge in chilled and hot selections, like Old Bay poached Florida pink shrimp, signature tomato pies, fried chicken, braised short rib and orecchiette pasta, and more. From the kitchen, select among roasted heritage breed turkey breast, roasted turkey leg confit, and sides like whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, classic stuffing, and roasted turkey gravy. Good luck resisting the maple pumpkin pie, apple tarts, petite bourbon pecan pies, cranberry orange cheesecake, and chocolate caramel verrine for dessert. The Thanksgiving buffet starts at $85 per adult and $28.00 per child. Reserve by calling (561) 557-6460.

Prefer to enjoy the holiday at home? The Regional will prepare your spread to-go. Choose from “Small Gathering” which includes one whole roasted Heritage breed turkey breasts and sides for six guests ($225), or “Large Gathering,” which includes two whole roasted Heritage breed turkey breasts and sides for up to 10 guests ($295).