The Beacon Hosts Freemark Abbey Wine Dinner

The Beacon in Jupiter will host a wine dinner with Freemark Abbey March 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Following a Paper Plane welcome cocktail, guests will indulge in a multicourse experience, beginning with a beet and goat cheese salad paired with a Freemark Abbey Sauvignon Blanc. The second course will be butter-poached scallops with a Freemark Abbey Chardonnay, then peppercorn-crusted tuna with a Freemark Abbey Merlot. For the fourth course, savor a braised short rib with Freemark Abbey’s Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert will be an assortment of chocolate bonbons paired with Freemark Abbey’s Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon.

The dinner costs $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The dessert course and wine pairing are an additional $30. Reservations can be made here.