The Beacon to Host Herradura Tequila Dinner

The Beacon, part of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street dining complex in Jupiter, will host a dinner with Herradura Tequila May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. The four-course meal will consist of inventive Mexican dishes and curated tequila pairings.

The evening will kick off with the Sunshine State of Mind welcome cocktail, followed by a first course of fried oyster smoked corn elote paired with a refreshing Herradura Silver cocktail. Next, guests will savor a tuna crisp and a Herradura Reposado cocktail. The main course will be a hearty sopa de costilla corta with a rich Herradura Añejo cocktail. The meal will end with chocoflan and a Mexican chocolate martini mixed with Herradura Añejo Cristalino.

The meal costs $75 per person. Reservations are required and can be made here.