A fixture on West Palm Beach’s Evernia Street for more than a decade, The Blind Monk has found a new home—and a reinvigorated sense of self—just a few blocks away, inside the AKA West Palm hotel. Chef Ben Lubin opened the original Blind Monk in 2010, presenting a curated selection of natural wines, craft beers, charcuterie boards, and light bites. The Blind Monk also had a palpable community vibe; it was a spot where you could saddle up for a pre-dinner tipple with friends or waste away the weekend chatting with new acquaintances, all while discovering a new-to-you fermented favorite.

That same philosophy applies to The Blind Monk 2.0 but on a grander scale. Here, large windows bathe the modern space in natural light, while lush green banquettes and accents give way to globular chandeliers evocative of The Blind Monk’s previous digs. A central bar greets guests upon arrival and a wine garden invites them to linger for hours.

Chef Lubin has expanded the restaurant’s culinary offerings to include a new dinner menu that still emphasizes sharing and abounds in seasonal veggies and local seafood. Weekend brunch service includes the likes of decadent sour cream pancakes, creative eggs aplenty, and an umami-rich mushroom and grits dish finished with spring onions and Parmigiano-Reggiano. In addition to its renowned wine list, The Blind Monk now has a robust cocktail program, with libations befitting its sleek new look, from the Day Tripper to Gin & Juliet and Central Park Noir.