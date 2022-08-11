The Butterfly Effect

Being the change you wish to see in the world doesn’t have an age minimum. Five local teen groups were awarded a total of $51,000 at the recent Philanthropy Tank finals after presenting their pitches for sustainable solutions to problems in their communities. The high schoolers behind Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME), for example, will create butterfly gardens in underserved communities and host gardening lessons and educational panels to raise awareness about environmental issues in Palm Beach County.

“GNOME represents an opportunity to connect humanity with the environment,” says Frances Fisher, a Philanthropy Tank investor and GNOME’s assigned mentor. “The engagement of community partners and volunteers in sustaining these gardens is empowering for those involved, with meaningful environmental impact for our region.” To date, the Philanthropy Tank program has awarded more than $700,000 in grant money to nearly 70 student-led projects.