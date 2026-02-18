The Concert Truck Brings Music to the Masses

Starting February 18, music will roll into neighborhoods across Palm Beach County as the Kravis Center welcomes The Concert Truck, a one-of-a-kind mobile concert hall bringing free, live classical performances directly to the community. The unique experience is sponsored by West Palm Beach residents Peter and Julie Cummings.

Led by Artistic Director Susan Zhang and accompanied by Canadian pianist Kevin Ahfat, the fully equipped, 16-foot-long concert venue brings world-class performances directly to the community, with a professional sound system, lighting, and piano.

The Concert Truck will have three free performances that are open to the public. Those dates and locations include:

February 19, 11 a.m. – Dolly Hand Cultural Center (1977 SW College Drive, Belle Glade)

February 21, noon – The Esperanza Community Center (723 39th St., West Palm Beach)

February 22, 2 p.m. – Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival

In addition to public pop-up concerts, the tour will reach veterans and local youth organizations. The Concert Truck will visit various local youth groups at The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach on February 20 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit kravis.org.