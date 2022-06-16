The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis Hits the Seas

The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis is back for its sixth annual crossing June 22-26. One hundred and twenty-seven participants will brave the 80-mile paddle trek from Bimini in the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach to raise awareness for and support the Palm Beach Gardens-based Piper’s Angels Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis. The event, which has hit the waters between The Bahamas and Florida since 2013, was inspired by the health benefits that the ocean has on those living with cystic fibrosis.

Lake Worth Beach Pier will host The Landing celebration on Sunday, June 26, where spectators can view paddlers crossing the finishing line and ringing the bell with a battle ax to celebrate completion.

“This year’s event will be an opportunity to showcase the inspirational stories of our Crossing Crusaders through the addition of a livestream broadcast of the spectacular finish line celebration,” said Travis Suit, founder of Piper’s Angels Foundation. “We have our first double lung transplant survivor, Scott Johnson of North Carolina, attempting to paddle The Crossing beach-to-beach to become an Iron Crusader. He is also the feature of a short film documentary we are producing, entitled Double Or Nothing, which is to bring education and awareness to cystic fibrosis and transplant.”

Click here for more information about The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis.