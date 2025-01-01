Robin Ganzert, PhD, leads American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s leading certifier of humane animal treatment. Under her leadership, American Humane has expanded its reach to 43 countries, working with advocates globally to promote animal welfare and deepen the human-animal bond.

Dr. Ganzert is the executive producer of two acclaimed documentaries: Escape from Extinction, narrated by Dame Helen Mirren, and its 2024 sequel, Escape from Extinction Rewilding, narrated by Meryl Streep. She founded the annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, a beloved event that honors both human and canine heroes. An accomplished author, she has written The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion, Mission Metamorphosis, and Animal Stars.

Dr. Ganzert serves on the boards of the Loro Parque Foundation and the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and is an active member of organizations including The Explorers Club and the International Women’s Forum. For her conservation work, she received the prestigious Gorilla Prize from Loro Parque. Frequently featured in prominent media such as the Today Show, Fox News, USA Today, and The Boston Globe, Dr. Ganzert is a widely recognized advocate for animal welfare.

