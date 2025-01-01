GT Motor Cars, led by collector car expert J.R. Amantea, is redefining the way enthusiasts and investors view classic and exotic automobiles. With decades of expertise in judging, restoring, and curating investment grade vehicles, Amantea offers a unique perspective on how collector cars can become a meaningful part of an alternative asset class.

Located in a new facility near PBI, GT Motor Cars provides tailored services to meet every collector’s needs. Sourcing rare vehicles across the globe, overseeing meticulous preparations, handling sales, and showcasing cars at top events, the team ensures each car’s provenance and value are elevated to their full potential.

For those looking to store their prized automobiles, the facility offers secure storage with maintenance and detailing to keep cars in pristine condition through a concierge approach.

Collector cars are more than stunning works of art; they’re appreciating assets that combine financial growth with the joy of owning a piece of history. Whether you’re an experienced collector or exploring the world of investment cars for the fi rst time, GT Motor Cars is your trusted partner in the journey.

Visit GT Motor Cars and turn your passion into profit.

374 N. HAVERHILL ROAD, SUITE 800, WEST PALM BEACH, FL

561-917-2727 | GTMOTORCARSLLC.COM