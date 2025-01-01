Dr. Ilona Fotek is an internationally recognized leader in cosmetic and biologic restorative dentistry, with two decades of clinical expertise, distinguished for her precision, artistry, and commitment to health-centered dental care and naturally beautiful smiles. As the founder of Dental Healing Arts, a multispecialty integrative dental practice in Jupiter, Florida, she champions an innovative approach built upon bioregulatory healthcare to promote oral health and overall wellness.

Dr. Fotek’s work is defined by her feminine touch, artistic eye, and meticulous attention to detail, allowing her to create smiles that are beautiful and natural. Patients from South Florida to Canada and across the ocean seek her unparalleled aesthetic treatments, including anti-aging dentistry and full-mouth rejuvenation.

Deeply committed to advancing cosmetic dentistry through integrative techniques and biocompatible materials, Dr. Fotek ensures that every patient’s smile radiates health, confi- dence, and authenticity. Her reputation has earned her a place among the Top Dentists of Florida, and her practice has become a destination for those seeking the finest in aesthetic dentistry.

Dr. Fotek’s passion for innovation drives her participation in professional study groups and membership in dental, cosmetic, holistic, and integrative associations. She brings leading-edge techniques and biocompatible practices to her patients.

Beyond her professional life, Dr. Fotek is a dedicated philanthropist. She believes deeply in giving back to her community and strives to make a positive impact both locally and beyond.

4600 MILITARY TRAIL, SUITE 210, JUPITER, FL

561-626-6116 | DENTALHEALINGARTS.COM