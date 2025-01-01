Dr. Michael Connor, double-board-certified in ophthalmology and oculofacial plastic surgery, has been improving patients’ lives for more than a decade. Having completed a highly competitive fellowship in oculofacial plastic surgery, he is one of approximately 600 surgeons in the country to specialize in a fi eld dedicated specifically to the aesthetics of the eyes, and we are fortunate to have his expertise in Palm Beach County.

Recognized as one of the nation’s most sought-after cosmetic eyelid surgeons, his knowledge of the underlying anatomy enhances his ability to preserve the function of the eyelids and achieve a naturally beautiful result. “Finesse and anatomic precision are needed to perform surgery around the eyes safely and effectively,” he says.

Dr. Connor’s area of expertise includes cosmetic blepharoplasty, brow surgery, ptosis or droopy eyelid surgery, and revisional eyelid surgery. While many of his surgical procedures are performed in an outpatient surgery center, he has also perfected the art of in-office eyelid surgery utilizing local anesthesia. Patients are able to undergo eyelid rejuvenation, performed comfortably in his surgical suite, in less than an hour.

His practice also includes nonsurgical anti-aging options, like neurotoxins, facial fillers, chemical peels, and laser treatments, which can be performed on their own or used alongside surgical procedures to further refine and enhance outcomes. Dr. Connor lives in Jupiter with his wife, Dr. Jeanmarie Burigo Connor, and their four children.

