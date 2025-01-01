Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor Brooke McKernan makes it her mission to improve clients’ overall financial planning picture, providing security and growth for them, their businesses, and their families. She has been serving her clients for 20 years nationwide. McKernan, a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in business finance, has a passion for helping people and enjoys seeing clients pursue their dreams. She is diligent and focused on curating a unique plan to fi t each client’s specific needs, and uses a digital platform to develop a long term financial plan backed by the strongest investment and insurance products in the industry. A native to West Palm Beach, McKernan loves giving back to her community and focuses on women and children organizations, such as Opportunity for Early Childhood Education and The Junior League of the Palm Beaches.

250 S. AUSTRALIAN AVE., SUITE 1601, WEST PALM BEACH, FL

561-284-8112 | BROOKEMCKERNAN.COM