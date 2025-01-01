Dr. Alan Bauman is a full-time, board-certifi ed hair restoration physician who has treated over 35,000 patients and has performed over 13,000 hair transplant procedures and over 13,000 PRPs since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997.

Dr. Bauman is one of approximately only 200 physicians worldwide to achieve the certifi cation from the esteemed American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS). He has pioneered numerous technologies in the fi eld of hair restoration, including minimally invasive FUE Follicular Unit Extraction; VIP|FUE™ No-Shave Hair Transplant; Eyelash Transplants; Low-Level Laser Therapy; PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma); PDOgro™, a “lunch break” procedure performed under painless local anesthesia; Exosome therapy; and his needle-free, pain-free treatment for hair shedding and hair loss, TED (TransEpidermal Delivery).

Dr. Bauman was voted No. 1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon in North America by Aesthetic Everything for the eighth consecutive year as well as Top Hair Restoration Surgeon of the Decade. He was also recognized by Forbes as one of 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America.

