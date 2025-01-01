Having earned the unique distinction of Top 100 Best Aesthetic Injector in America by her patients and peers an extraordinary five years in a row, Christina Hobgood Naugle, PA-C, clinical director at Lickstein Plastic Surgery Medical Spa, is renowned throughout the aesthetics field for her exceptional skills, focus on graceful aging, commitment to patient education and consistently achieving natural-appearing results.

Naugle embodies the art of rejuvenation, refi ned. A board-certified and licensed physician assistant since 2008, Naugle returned to her native Palm Beach County following fi ve years of plastic surgery training in Charleston, South Carolina. Working in close partnership with David A. Lickstein, MD, FACS, medical director and board-certified plastic surgeon, Naugle and her team provide today’s most comprehensive and effective prejuvenation, rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments in a relaxed, elegant setting with her trademark “visit with your best friend” atmosphere. A national leader in the fi eld of aesthetics. Naugle lectures and trains providers on effective use of lasers, the newest antiaging technologies, and state-of-the-art injection techniques. Naugle is a Sciton luminary trainer, Ellacor Key Opinion Leader, faculty member of the Allergan Training Institute, and holds active memberships in the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Association of Plastic Surgery Physician Assistants and Collaboration of national complication adverse events management.

