Matthew Kutcher is proud to serve as a Managing Director Investments with Wells Fargo Advisors in Palm Beach, Florida. Matt leads a team of financial professionals that manages *$2 billion in client assets. He has 30 years of experience centered around advising clients in the equity markets, credit markets and alternative investments. Matt and his team focus on the financial needs of business owners, ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices.

Matt is proud to be from Long Island, New York, where he spent the first part of his career on Wall Street before relocating to Florida in 1999. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hofstra University and an MBA from the University of Miami. Matt holds the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) professional certification.

His passion for working with clients is equaled by his dedication to philanthropic causes, as a current board member of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. He has also been involved with several nonprofits that focus on at-risk youth. He currently lives in south Palm Beach with his wife and three children.

255 SOUTH COUNTY ROAD, WEST PALM BEACH, FL

561-820-1036 | MATTHEW.KUTCHER@WELLSFARGO.COM

*As of November 7, 2024

