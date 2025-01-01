As president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, Danita DeHaney is in her fourth year leading our area’s go-to charity for those who want to give where they live. For over 50 years, the nonprofi t organization has awarded $250 million in grants and scholarships, addressing the region’s most signifi cant opportunity gaps.

“One of those gaps is access to higher education, which we know is a strong driver of economic mobility,” says DeHaney. “Whether it’s a college, university, a trade school, or a vocational program, our scholarships have the power to change the trajectory not only of a student’s life—but the lives of their entire families.”

This year, the Community Foundation is commemorating the fortieth anniversary of its scholarship program, which provides need- and meritbased scholarships. Thanks to donors, the program has awarded nearly $18 million through 3,200 scholarships to date. And yet, the number of applicants far outweigh the available funding each year. DeHaney is working to change that.

“Our scholars have everything they need to succeed: smarts, ambition, and grit. The only thing they lack are resources,” says DeHaney. “That’s where the Community Foundation, and our constellation of donors, can harness the power of philanthropy. Together, we can open doors to opportunity a little wider.”

