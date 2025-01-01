Jason M. Cuellar, MD, PhD is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic spinal surgeon. He attended medical school at Stanford University, residency training at NYU-Hospital for joint diseases and then completed spine surgery fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. While he does treat joint osteoarthritis with an innovative nonsurgical therapy called A2M, his focus is on spinal disorders such as neck pain, back pain, disc degeneration, disc herniation, and spinal stenosis.

Dr. Cuellar is best known for artificial disc replacement (ADR) surgery, in both the neck (cervical) and low back (lumbar). Very few spine surgeons perform lumbar ADR, and even fewer perform multilevel lumbar ADR and revision ADR. He has performed more than 1,500 ADR implantations, more than most surgeons across the country, making him a true expert in spinal arthroplasty surgery.

If you are suffering from disc disorders causing low back, leg, neck, or arm pain, or symptoms such as numbness or weakness, you should be evaluated by an experienced spinal surgeon. Dr. Cuellar strongly believes in doing everything possible to avoid spinal fusion and preserve the motion of the spine whenever possible. He believes this is best achieved via ADR surgery.

658 W. INDIANTOWN RD., SUITE 212, JUPITER, FL

305-459-3175 | CUELLARSPINE.COM