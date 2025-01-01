Dr. Denise Spirou and Wes Logsdon lead The Greene School, which has recently expanded to include a high school. Together, they bring a wealth of experience, vision, and dedication to shaping the future of education at The Greene School.

Dr. Spirou, head of school, is a transformative leader with over 30 years of experience in education. She is renowned for her innovative approach, academic rigor, and focus on student-centered learning. Dr. Spirou holds advanced degrees in educational leadership and has a history of building strong, dynamic programs that inspire excellence. Under her guidance, The Greene School has flourished as an academic institution known for its

commitment to fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

Mr. Logsdon, assistant head of school, plays a crucial role in overseeing the high school’s development, ensuring students are prepared for college and beyond. Known for his thoughtful, compassionate leadership, he prioritizes both academic and personal growth. His approach balances high expectations with strong support systems, helping students thrive in an environment where intellectual exploration and social-emotional development go hand-in-hand.

Dr. Spirou and Mr. Logsdon are setting a new standard for education at The Greene School, making it a top choice for families seeking a rigorous, values-driven, and future-focused education.

