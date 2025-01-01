After a challenging start at the University of Florida, Karl Watson, Jr. first visited Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) with his father, Karl Watson, seeking a second chance. Entering on probation, Watson, Jr. quickly demonstrated his potential by earning a perfect score in Dr. Joe Eassa’s class—a moment he describes as life-changing. He thrived at PBA, benefi ting from the small class sizes and dedicated faculty who mentored him academically and spiritually. He found his purpose at PBA.

Today, both Watson, Jr. and his father are investing in PBA’s future through significant contributions. They support scholarships, through the Watson Family Scholarship, PBA Athletics, and the God-Sized Dreams Campaign. PBA named its newest residence hall in honor of the Watson family.

Watson, Sr., former president and COO of Rinker Materials, has been a trustee at PBA since 1997 and received PBA’s American Free Enterprise Medal. Meanwhile, Watson, Jr., now the CEO of Baker Construction Enterprises, Inc. joined PBA’s board of trustees in 2020, continuing his commitment to the university that transformed his life.

Through their investments, the Watsons are ensuring PBA remains a place where students, guided by a Christ-centered mission, can find purpose and make an impact in their communities and the world.

