More buyers and sellers in ZIP code 33412 trust The Telchin Group with their real estate needs more than anyone else. Eric Telchin and his husband Logan Nolting live at the Club at Ibis, where their sales accomplishments and market share increases year after year. They have achieved benchmarks that have made a long-lasting impact on the Ibis and 33412 markets. Key achievements include: Highest sale in the history of Ibis—and the ZIP code, and his involvement in 7 of the 10 highest sales of all time. Continuously raising the bar for their clients, in 2024, Telchin broke 14 sales records in Ibis. Telchin is an internationally published, award-winning author. His skills mesh beautifully with Nolting’s background in business, luxury hospitality, and design. Together the duo brings a highly personalized touch, nurturing each client, and aiming for the highest possible level of success. They are known for their attention to detail, expertise, negotiation skills, 24/7 access, and their ability to create the smoothest possible experience. Telchin’s ethos is to elevate their clients and their communities. He is currently serving on the Creative Center for Education’s advisory committee, and is the top corporate sponsor in the history of Ibis Charities.

5 HARVARD CIRCLE, SUITE 100, WEST PALM BEACH, FL

561-301-0249 | THETELCHINGROUP.COM