A cornerstone premier plastic surgery practice for nearly 30 years, this husband-and-wife duo have built an award-winning reputation for those seeking amazing facelifts. As the eyelid-specialist, Dr. Andrea Hass earned her credentials with residency in ophthalmology at Temple University and a fellowship in oculo-plastics at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Her keen understanding of the delicate intricacies of the muscles and skin around the eyes gives her patients the reassurance that they’ll get the rested and rejuvenated appearance they desire for their upper face.

Dr. Brian Hass, plastic surgeon, complements his wife’s work with the specialized jowl and neck surgeries for dynamic facelift results. With his background of residencies in general surgery at Pennsylvania Hospital, in Philadelphia, followed by plastic surgery at New York Hospital in New York, Dr. Hass is confident he can give patients the smoother neck and jaw line for a youthful, rested, and beautiful facelift.

“We love what we do,” say the Hasses. “With our ever-expanding team of specialized plastic surgeons, master injectors, caring staff and two locations, we will continue to expand the breadth of rejuvenation and, most importantly, live up to the 5-Star ratings we receive in order to give the Palm Beaches the best in cosmetic surgery excellence they have come to expect.”

2401 PGA BLVD., SUITE 150, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

171 S. STATE ROAD 7, SUITE 100, WELLINGTON, FL

561-624-7777 | HASSPLASTICSURGERY.COM