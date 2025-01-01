The Buzz Agency, located on bustling Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach, is celebrating its fifteenth year as a top-ranked woman-owned public relations and communications agency. A few of the agency’s high-profile list of clients include Aviation Week Network, The Mall at Wellington Green, Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, Hilton West Palm Beach, Big Time Restaurant Group, Family Law Section of The Florida Bar, Boca West Country Club, Promise Fund, and Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

Its co-founders, Elizabeth (Liz) Kelley Grace and Julie Mullen, are actively involved in their communities and are members of several business organizations in and around Palm Beach County.

Grace, who launched her career with Edelman Public Relations Worldwide in Washington, D.C., is on the board of directors for the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce and volunteers for a number of area nonprofits. She is a certified FEMA crisis communications specialist and a proud Iowa Hawkeye.

Mullen, a proud “Air Force brat,” volunteers as Guardian ad Litem for Palm Beach County’s Fifteenth Circuit and was recently appointed to the Florida Atlantic University Department of Marketing Executive Advisory Board.

The Buzz Agency prides itself on generating needle-moving earned media in trusted broadcast, digital and print outlets locally, regionally, and nationally, and through thoughtful marketing communications initiatives designed to elevate visibility of the brands they represent.

104 W. ATLANTIC AVE., DELRAY BEACH, FL

561-779-2516 | THEBUZZAGENCY.NET