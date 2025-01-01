Dr. Rachel Docekal, the CEO of Hanley Foundation, is a transformative leader whose innovative approach has further elevated the nonprofit’s mission, positioning it as a beacon of hope for those seeking help with substance-use disorders and mental health challenges.

Dr. Docekal, alongside Chief Philanthropy Officer Turner Benoit, is leading the enhancement and expansion of crucial programs, including one specifically designed for older adults. Hanley’s Center for Older Adult Recovery tailors clinical, medical, and holistic interventions for individuals aged 60 and older, addressing their unique physical, emotional, and social needs. As a pioneer in specialized treatment for older adults, Hanley prioritizes mental well-being and age-specific health concerns, creating a nurturing path to recovery within 14 acres of peaceful botanical gardens in the heart of Palm Beach County.

Headwaters offers a highly personalized approach addressing the complexities of addiction within individuals of means and in positions of high responsibility and visibility. Combining evidence-based therapies with holistic approaches into individualized treatment experiences tailored to the patient’s needs, Headwaters empowers patients to rediscover purpose in a format that respects the high-stakes demands they often face.

Together, Dr. Rachel Docekal and Turner Benoit are paving the way for a more compassionate and effective approach to recovery.

33 45TH STREET, WEST PALM BEACH, FL

561-268-2355 | HANLEYFOUNDATION.ORG