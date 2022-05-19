The Loire Valley Via Café Boulud

Café Boulud inside The Brazilian Court Hotel excels at transporting diners to far-off lands via their taste buds. On Thursday, May 26, the restaurant will host a Loire Valley Wine Dinner, featuring a menu inspired by the beloved French wine region. Priced at $175 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the evening will begin with a seated reception at 6:45 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner at 7 p.m. Executive chef Dieter Samijn will prepare dishes such as wood-fired baby artichokes, roasted turbot, and veal à la crème. To finish, pastry chef Julie Franceschini will craft a tarte aux abricots with frangipane and rosemary ice cream. Head sommelier Imre Papp has paired each course with a wine from the Loire Valley, including highlights like Domaine Michel Bregeon Muscadet Sèvre et Maine 2019 and Château Soucherie Coteaux De Layon 1er Cru Chaume 2014. The full menu is available to view here.