The Power of Mango

In the middle of suburban Delray Beach, the 5-acre family farm of Truly Tropical is an unexpected find. The hidden gem, which rests on an ancient sand ridge about a mile from the ocean, is burgeoning with 100 varieties of organic mangoes from around the world. Chris Wenzel, who purchased the property in 1999, loves seeing people’s reactions when they try mangoes that can taste of lemon, coconut, and pineapple. What consumers might not know is that the fruit brims with health benefits. Mangoes are a great source of fiber, provide 67 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin C, and are a good source of other vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Eating mango can improve gut health, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

“Mangoes were introduced to South Florida more than a century ago and have become an important part of our summer,” Wenzel says. “It’s so exciting that we can offer the community a huge diversity of shapes, sizes, and flavors of mangoes.” Truly Tropical provides daily online updates for varieties ready for pickup.