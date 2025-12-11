The Royal Poinciana Plaza Unveils Loewe-Designed Surfboard Tree

Last week, The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach unveiled its annual Surfboard Tree, this year designed by Loewe. In the tree, the Spanish luxury house reinterpreted its Holiday collection through a playful three-dimensional installation inspired by British artist Louis Wain (1860–1939), widely known as “The Man Who Drew Cats.”

For eight years, The Royal’s Surfboard Tree has marked the start of the Palm Beach holiday season. Each collaboration has reflected The Royal’s enduring commitment to creativity and cultural expression. This year, Loewe continues that tradition with a joyful nod to Wain’s whimsical world of feline characters. Known for his charming representations of anthropomorphic cats, becoming a precursor of psychedelic art. His later works, influenced by Cubism and Futurism, saw Wain shift from naturalistic illustrations to bold, abstract depictions, most notably in his Futurist Cats series of porcelain vases.

The artist’s quirky universe serves as the inspiration for an animated capsule of bags, small leather goods, accessories and ready-to-wear. Playful cat-shaped clutches are inspired by the original ceramics, while other pieces deconstruct them. Elsewhere, an all-over pattern brings multiple characters together, offering a broader take on Wain’s world.

The tree will remain on display through January 4, for visitors to enjoy during their holiday celebrations.

For more information, visit theroyalpoincianaplaza.com.