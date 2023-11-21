The Royal to Unveil Thom Browne Surfboard Tree

The Royal Poinciana Plaza is partnering with fashion icon Thom Browne to design and unveil the annual holiday Surfboard Tree on November 30. The collaboration follows the November 13 opening of the brand’s retail experience in Palm Beach.

Every year, The Royal Poinciana Plaza enchants Palm Beach residents and visitors with its iconic Surfboard Tree, kicking off the holiday season in true Floridian style. This year, Thom Browne will lend innovative and visionary high fashion design to the iconic tree.

Browne’s Surfboard Tree will combine his signature style with Palm Beach’s rich coastal culture. The tree will be adorned with an array of bespoke surfboards, each carefully crafted and styled to showcase his signature stripes, colorways, and avant-garde sensibilities. The store will offer a curated selection from Thom Browne, including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The tree will be unveiled during The Royal’s annual tree lighting ceremony on November 30, featuring an activity-filled event that has become a tradition for families and friends in Palm Beach.

For more information, visit royalpoincianaplaza.com.