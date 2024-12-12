The Scoop on The Royal’s Surfboard Tree

The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s surfboard tree is a treasured annual tradition. Over the years, we’ve seen designs from cutting-edge artists and visionaries in the fields of art, photography, and fashion, including Donald Robertson, Gray Malin, Ashley Longshore, Libertine, and more. This year, the tree was created in collaboration with luxury publisher Assouline. “Watching the faces of 1,500 guests light up during the holiday reveal and the carefree family moments that follow make my holidays feel extra special,” says Lori Berg, general manager of The Royal. But what’s in a tree? We asked Adam Gold, senior marketing manager of The Royal, for the seasonal scoop.

PBI: What’s the story behind the surfboard tree?

Gold: The original surfboard tree, designed in partnership with Bryan Rafanelli, started as a playful nod to Palm Beach’s iconic coastal charm and became a celebration of the island’s artistic spirit. Loved for its quirky twist on the traditional conifer, it stands as a reminder to appreciate the art in every day. As the centerpiece of our holiday celebrations, the tree has also become a unique opportunity for artists to formally introduce themselves to the lucky ones who call Palm Beach home or a home away from home.

How do you pick the artist?

Every year, we seek a fashion icon, creative visionary, or inspiring artist to bring a fresh perspective. Selection is both an art and a science in a truly collaborative effort. We assemble a diverse team—different fields, experiences, and backgrounds—to research, ideate, and make the call. Sometimes, we find the artist; other times, they find us.

How does the tree come to life?

The surfboard tree comes alive through a blend of collaboration and imagination over a few short months. Artists have the freedom to dream big within a framework that aligns with our aesthetic, ensuring each design is original and authentic to The Royal and Palm Beach.

What’s the creative balance between The Royal and the artist?

The artist starts things off with creative themes, leading to conversation and input that shape the direction. This creative balance shifts yearly depending on the artist’s process and allows for organic expression. Our most recent designs showcase the evolution of the surfboard tree with the addition of Iris Apfel’s iconic glasses and Thom Browne’s Hector tree topper.