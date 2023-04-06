The Symphonia Closes “Inspired, Naturally” Series

The fourth and final concert of The Symphonia’s “Inspired, Naturally” series of element-themed performances will dazzle audiences April 30, at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, beginning at 3 p.m. This season, each concert within the series was inspired by one of the Earth’s natural elements, with “Water” serving as the theme for this performance. The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will lead the orchestra through the season closer.

The concert repertoire includes Ethel Smyth’s (arr. Mark Buller) Overture to The Wreckers;

Anthony DiLorenzo’s “Jabberwocky”; and Ludwig van Beethoven‘s Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68 (“Pastoral”).

Audiences will be treated to Smyth’s overture to The Wreckers, a wildly romantic, stirring image of the sea and pirates; DiLorenzo’s “Jabberwocky,” which is based on the nonsensical poem by Lewis Carroll; and Beethoven’s glorious Pastoral symphony.

A pre-concert conversation hosted by David Kim will take place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. The talk is free for concert ticket holders.

Information on flex-subscriptions and single concert tickets and programs is available here, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.