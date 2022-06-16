The Symphonia Makes a “Summer Splash”

The Symphonia will perform alongside Florida Atlantic University’s Summer Concert Band during a special live concert, “Summer Splash: A Side-by-Side,” as part of the 2022 Summer in the City series sponsored by the City of Boca Raton. The performance will be held on June 24, at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Florida Atlantic Univeristy’s Music Director Kyle Prescott will serve as conductor. The event is free and open to the public.

The Symphonia and Florida Atlantic University’s Summer Concert Band will alternate performing Broadway classics, movie themes, and classical music favorites. The finale will feature both orchestras performing selections from West Side Story.

“We’re so grateful to the City of Boca Raton for supporting live music events like this one,” said Prescott. “This family-friendly show is a great opportunity for parents to introduce their children to the world of live concert music, and for our Summer Band to perform alongside professional musicians in beautiful Mizner Park.”

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages will be allowed. Pets are not permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket, or rental chairs are available for &5 each. Call (561) 376-3848 for more information.