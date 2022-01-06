The Symphonia Presents Sizzling Strings

The Symphonia‘s upcoming Sizzling Strings concerts will feature the talents of master violinist and conductor Andrés Cárdenas for the first time. Cárdenas will perform with The Symphonia during the two concerts January 8-9 at the Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. The January 9 performance is sold out.

Cárdenes will dazzle audiences as conductor and solo violinist in this all-strings program. Since capturing the second prize in the 1982 Tchaikovsky International Violin Competition in Moscow, Cárdenes has appeared as soloist with more than 100 orchestras on four continents. He has served as President of the Jury of the Stradivarius International Violin Competition three times and was a juror at the 2011 Tchaikovsky International Violin Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Sizzling Strings performance will feature Paganini’s Variations on Caprice No. 24, Vivaldi’s Concertos in e minor and D Major from La Stravaganza, and Schubert’s String Quartet in D minor “Death and theMaiden” (arr. for string orchestra by Gustav Mahler).

Tickets are $50-$84 per person. Information on concert tickets is available here; by calling (561) 376-3848; or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org