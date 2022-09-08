Thomas Hartmann Works Arrive in Boca Raton

The German artist's works will be on view in "Thomas Hartmann: Works on Paper" at Rosenbaum Contemporary through November

By
-
Mondscheinfahrt (Moonlight ride), by Thomas Hartmann, 2015. Mixed media on paper, 15 ¾ x 11 ¾ inches
Mondscheinfahrt (Moonlight ride), by Thomas Hartmann, 2015. Mixed media on paper, 15 ¾ x 11 ¾ inches

The mixed media works of German artist Thomas Hartmann have arrived at Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton. Unveiled on September 6, “Thomas Hartmann: Works on Paper” features small oil paintings, gouaches, and mixed media works on paper that represent a variety of subjects, including birds, figures, waterscapes, and the chaotic stacks of books and tiny figures positioned in landscapes painted from birds-eye views that the artist is celebrated for.

Nachthimmel 2 (Night Sky 2) by Thomas Hartmann, 2003. Gouache on paper, 13 ¾ x 10 ¼ inches
Nachthimmel 2 (Night Sky 2) by Thomas Hartmann, 2003. Gouache on paper, 13 ¾ x 10 ¼ inches

Hartmann’s works have been the subject of solo exhibitions at prestigious institutions including Museum Ratingen, Kunsthalle Erfurt, Kunsthalle Rostock, Museum of Modern Art of Bremen, Görlitz Museum of Cultural History, Heidelberger Art Association, Neubrandenburg Art Collection, Oldenburger Kunstverein, and the Museum of Contemporary Art of Siegen in Germany.

“Thomas Hartmann: Works on Paper” can be viewed during regular gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on the gallery’s website.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR