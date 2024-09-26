Thrill Ride: 2024 Acura TLX Type-S

Be still my beating heart

Acura's latest TLX Type-S sports sedan. Photo by Howard Walker
According to the good people at Merriam-Webster, the definition of euphoria is being in a state of overwhelming, pleasurable, emotion.

Kinda like the first time you try Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey. Or devour a slice of Joe’s Stone Crab Key lime pie.

Other one-word euphoric descriptions include joy, happiness, delight, exhilaration, jubilance, and ecstasy.

The TLX Type-S boasts leather, all-wheel-drive, active torque-vectoring, disco-quality 17-speaker stereo. Photo by Howard Walker
Which perfectly describes the feeling you get from your first five minutes behind the wheel of Acura’s latest TLX Type-S heart-palpitating sports sedan.

This four-door bundle of fast-driving joy is one of those little-known secrets in the automotive world. Want a compact sports sedan? Car lovers tend to go straight to BMW’s 340i. Or Audi’s S4. Or Mercedes’ C43. Or Lexus’ IS350 F Sport.

Which is a pity considering this swoopy-bodied Acura is more fun than a day at Disney, more heart-palpitating than a ride on Universal Studio’s Rip Ride Rocket.

Coupled to a 10-speed automatic with a new-for-2024 Sport+ drive mode, the Type-S fizzes with energy. Photo by Howard Walker
While not cheap at $58,195, it’s packed with more toys than FAO Schwarz during the holidays. Leather, all-wheel-drive, active torque-vectoring, disco-quality 17-speaker stereo. You name it.

And it looks oh-so gorgeous with its muscular haunches, air-gulping air intakes, quad exhausts the size of storm drains, and some of the coolest-looking 20-inch alloys on the planet.

While the TLX Type-S has been around since 2021, it got a revamp for 2024 to keep things fresh.

Acura 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 packs 355 horsepower and 354 torques.. Photo by Howard Walker
What thankfully didn’t change was the Acura’s sublime 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 packing 355 horsepower and 354 torques.

“Nothing too special in those numbers,” I hear you say. BMW’s 340i has a twin-turbo inline six delivering 382-horsepower, while Mercedes’ AMG C43 rustles up an impressive 402-horsepower from its turbo in-line four.

But coupled to a 10-speed automatic with a new-for-2024 Sport+ drive mode, it’s like an orchestra working together to create great music. Step on the gas, and the Type-S fizzes with all the energy of a sugared-up two-year-old.

There are clear, digital dials in front of the driver and a heads-up display in the windshield, plus a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Photo by Howard Walker
I’ve just spent a week having blissful fun in this copper-flecked Urban Gray Pearl Type-S, reveling in the 0-to-60-in-4.6-seconds acceleration and on-rails handling.

The latter comes courtesy of the Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system—SH-AWD for short—that shuffles the power between all four wheels to heighten traction and agility.

Add to that, lovely-weighted, laser-precise steering, terrific chassis tuning, and brakes that could stop time. Yes, the trade-off is a firm, fidgety ride over lumps and bumps. But find yourself a curvy on-ramp or snaky backroad, and the TSX feels nimble, agile, and beautifully balanced.

The front seats in the TLX Type-S. Photo by Howard Walker
Yes, the 10-speed automatic is a tad sluggish shifting—I found myself using the paddle-shifters to quicken the response. And having 10 speeds instead of, say, eight, means the gearbox always feels busy.

But oh what a soundtrack. In regular Comfort mode, it’s all quiet and refined. But dial-up Sport or Sport+, and those shiny tailpipes bellow and bark like a Rottweiler with an attitude.

This athletic character is also matched from behind the wheel. Those racy-red, perforated-leather sports seats grip you like a hug from John Cena. Talking of grip, the chunky, flat-bottom steering wheel, with its its contrast red stitching, is just a delight to grip.

The rear seats in the Acura TLX Type-S. Photo by Howard Walker
There are big, clear, digital dials in front of the driver, and a welcome head-up display in the windshield. Add to those, a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen taking center stage on the dash. No prizes though for the center console laptop-style trackpad that controls it. Way too fussy.

Space-wise, the Type-S is a bit of a compromise. Especially in the back seat, which is tight on legroom and lacks foot-space under the front seat.

No prizes either for the Acura’s trunk, which measures a so-so 13.5 cubic feet. And with a trunk opening that’s about as narrow as a mail slot, practicality isn’t one of the car’s strong points.

The TLX Type-S has air-gulping air intakes, quad exhausts the size of storm drains, and some of the coolest-looking 20-inch alloys on the planet.. Photo by Howard Walker
But that’s not what the TLX Type-S is about. It’s all about unbridled driving enjoyment, and reveling in one of the most-responsive, most-rewarding V6 engines out there.

Euphoria on wheels? You bet.

