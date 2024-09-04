Tickets on Sale for the 2024 Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival will return December 12-15, and now is the time to purchase your tickets. Presented in partnership with Wine Spectator, the 2024 PBFWF will boast a star-studded lineup of world-renowned chefs and culinary personalities, who will host everything from cooking demos and wine tastings to massive foodie fetes and intimate dinners.

The festival will begin Thursday, December 12, with five multicourse dinners at locations across Palm Beach County, including Buccan, Oceano, and Florie’s. It will conclude Sunday, December 15, with the seventh annual Grand Tasting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Additional highlights include a shabbat dinner with Aioli’s Michael Hackman as well as Michelle Bernstein, Lior Lev Sercarz, and Duff Goldman (December 13); dinner at Polpo with Zenato Winery (December 13); kids kitchen cooking classes with chefs Maneet Chauhan and Stephanie Izard at the Four Seasons (December 14); lunch at Nimo with Far Niente Wine Estates (December 14); a walk-around brunch at Ravish with chefs Johnny DeMartini, Brad Kilgore, Daniel Serfer, Elizabeth Falkner, Mason Hereford, and Tiffani Faison (December 15); and so much more.

For the second year, the festival will be donating a portion of proceeds to the Els for Autism Foundation, a Jupiter-based nonprofit organization that serves individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families around the world.