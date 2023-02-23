Tim “Frogman” Cotterill Stages Thirtieth Show at Pavo Real

Internationally renowned for capturing the spirit and liveliness of animals, artist Tim “Frogman” Cotterill will return Pavo Real Gallery in Boca Raton for his thirtieth show on February 25.

Frogman will debut exclusive pieces—Midnight Snack and Moonlight—that focus on his signature subjects: frogs. Collectors will be in awe of a two-toned, blue-violet frog with black dappled patterning that gazes intently at a dazzling purple caterpillar. This piece is accompanied by another, similar frog, who is fixated on the scene that is unfolding. Bold black and gold polished bronze accents provide the ideal complement to these striking edition variations.