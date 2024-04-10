Tiny Tenants at The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Tiny tenants are moving in at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach. As you shop, keep your eyes peeled for a teeny café and a pint-size playhouse hidden somewhere at The Royal.

The miniature structures were created by AnonyMouse, the Swedish artist collective renowned for itty-bitty, storybook-inspired street installations. The anonymous group aims to bring a bit of everyday magic to passersby wherever the art is installed—this time to Palm Beach locals and visitors alike.

AnonyMouse has been crafting magical wonders for more than seven years, starting with an Italian bistro and nut shop. More of their work can be found on Instagram. The installations will become a permanent exhibition at The Royal.

For more information, visit royalpoincianaplaza.com.