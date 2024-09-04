Toast to the Negroni

The Negroni, like most good cocktails, has a debated past and a beloved following. It’s said that in 1919, Count Camillo Negroni invented the cocktail when he ordered an Americano with gin instead of sparkling water at the Caffe Casoni in Florence. The accidental cocktail took his name and quickly became a hit.

With the perfect blend of Campari, gin, and red vermouth, the iconic bittersweet cocktail will be celebrated around the world, including South Florida, for a week this month. Italy’s iconic aperitif Campari teams up with Imbibe magazine for its twelfth annual charity initiative during Negroni Week September 16-22, with classic and custom versions of the cocktail offered at participating restaurants.

Start your own Negroni journey with the classic rendition or give a variation a try.

Negroni

Ingredients

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. gin

1 oz. sweet red vermouth

Orange peel garnish

Stir into glass. Pour over ice. Garnish with an orange peel. For a delicious twist, try substituting 1 oz. gin with 1 oz. mezcal. The Kilinga Bacanora, a regional mezcal made with the Agave angustifolia plant is smooth and shares the qualities and complexities of fine gin, with notes of green herbs, hibiscus flower, and citrus. Other ingredients and method are the same as the classic recipe.