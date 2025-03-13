Tour Alex Katz Works in West Palm Beach

Sponder Gallery and Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will join forces to unveil “Alex Katz: Portraits and Landscapes – Through the Seasons,” an exhibit of works by the renowned American figurative artist, on view beginning March 19. Set among the lush surrounds of the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach, the displayed works highlight Katz’s mastery of form and color on silkscreens, pigment prints, and linocuts.

With a honed minimalist style that favors clarity and balance, Katz depicts subjects (like his wife, Ada) with striking simplicity and elegance, as seen in Large Black Hat (Ada) and Ariel (B&W). On par with its natural setting, the exhibition will also showcase Katz’s “Autumn” and “Spring” series, which capture the fallen leaves and emerging buds of the respective seasons, as well as the artist’s floral works.